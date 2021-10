Introducing in-person storytimes at neighborhood parks

Beginning October 27, Sacramento Public Library will offer live, in-person Outdoor Family Storytime. This 30-minute program is designed for young children, infants to 6 years of age, and their caregivers to build on early learning foundations that develop pre-reading skills and a joy of reading that lasts a lifetime.



Families with young children and their older siblings are invited to join us for songs, rhymes and stories at this outdoor program at select community parks and library greenspaces. Find a location near you on the schedule below. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and bring a blanket on which to sit. Spaces will be marked to encourage distancing.

Please note that our program schedule may be subject to change due to inclement weather or poor air quality. Check this page for updates.If you're unable to join us for one of our in-person storytimes, check out our virtual storytime events that you can do anytime!Outdoor Family Storytime is offered in partnership with the City of Sacramento.Special thanks to our community partners.