Introducing in-person storytimes at neighborhood parks
Beginning October 27, Sacramento Public Library will offer live, in-person Outdoor Family Storytime. This 30-minute program is designed for young children, infants to 6 years of age, and their caregivers to build on early learning foundations that develop pre-reading skills and a joy of reading that lasts a lifetime.
Outdoor Family Storytime Schedule (October 27 - December 4)
Please note that our program schedule may be subject to change due to inclement weather or poor air quality. Check this page for updates.
Families with young children and their older siblings are invited to join us for songs, rhymes and stories at this outdoor program at select community parks and library greenspaces. Find a location near you on the schedule below. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and bring a blanket on which to sit. Spaces will be marked to encourage distancing.
|DATE
|TIME
|LOCATION
|Every Wednesday
|10:30 a.m.
|Carmichael Park
5750 Grant Ave., Carmichael, CA 95608
|Every Wednesday
|10:30 a.m.
|Elk Grove Regional Park
9950 Elk Grove Florin Rd., Elk Grove, CA 95624
|Every Wednesday
|10:30 a.m.
|Outside of Fair Oaks Library
11601 Fair Oaks Blvd., Fair Oaks, CA 95628
|Every Wednesday
|10:30 a.m.
|Outside of McKinley Library
601 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95816
|Every Thursday
|10 a.m.
|Outside of Rio Linda Library
6724 6th St., Rio Linda, CA 95673
|Every Thursday
|10:30 a.m.
|Brock Park
3730 Antelope Road, North Higlands, CA 95843
|Every Friday
|10:30 a.m.
|Robla Community Park*
625 Bell Ave., Sacramento, CA 95838
*This event will begin weekly on November 5.
|Every Friday
|10:30 a.m.
|Kunsting Family Park
10069 Wild Orchid Way, Elk Grove, CA 95757
|Every Friday
|10:30 a.m.
|Woody Hampton Park
Orange Ave & Florin Mall Dr., Sacramento, CA 95823
|Every Friday
|10:30 a.m.
|Outside of Belle Cooledge Library
5600 South Land Park Drive, Sacramento, CA 95822
|Every Friday
|10:30 a.m.
|Howe Community Park
2201 Cottage Way, Sacramento, CA 95825
If you're unable to join us for one of our in-person storytimes, check out our virtual storytime
events that you can do anytime!
Outdoor Family Storytime is offered in partnership with the City of Sacramento.
Special thanks to our community partners.