Introducing in-person storytimes at neighborhood parks

Beginning October 27, Sacramento Public Library will offer live, in-person Outdoor Family Storytime. This 30-minute program is designed for young children, infants to 6 years of age, and their caregivers to build on early learning foundations that develop pre-reading skills and a joy of reading that lasts a lifetime.



Families with young children and their older siblings are invited to join us for songs, rhymes and stories at this outdoor program at select community parks and library greenspaces. Find a location near you on the schedule below. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and bring a blanket on which to sit. Spaces will be marked to encourage distancing.