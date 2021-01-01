Due to the latest Sacramento County Public Health order, masks are required all times during your library visit. Learn more.
Special teleconference meeting of the Sacramento Public Library Authority Board
Back to Home
Home Events > Special Events Outdoor Family Storytime

Outdoor Family Storytime

Introducing in-person storytimes at neighborhood parks

Beginning October 27, Sacramento Public Library will offer live, in-person Outdoor Family Storytime. This 30-minute program is designed for young children, infants to 6 years of age, and their caregivers to build on early learning foundations that develop pre-reading skills and a joy of reading that lasts a lifetime.

Families with young children and their older siblings are invited to join us for songs, rhymes and stories at this outdoor program at select community parks and library greenspaces. Find a location near you on the schedule below. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and bring a blanket on which to sit. Spaces will be marked to encourage distancing. 

Outdoor Family Storytime Schedule (October 27 - December 4)
Please note that our program schedule may be subject to change due to inclement weather or poor air quality. Check this page for updates.
DATE TIME   LOCATION
Every Wednesday 10:30 a.m. Carmichael Park
5750 Grant Ave., Carmichael, CA 95608
Every Wednesday 10:30 a.m. Elk Grove Regional Park
9950 Elk Grove Florin Rd., Elk Grove, CA 95624
Every Wednesday 10:30 a.m. Outside of Fair Oaks Library
11601 Fair Oaks Blvd., Fair Oaks, CA 95628
Every Wednesday 10:30 a.m. Outside of McKinley Library
601 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95816
Every Thursday 10 a.m. Outside of Rio Linda Library
6724 6th St., Rio Linda, CA 95673
Every Thursday 10:30 a.m. Brock Park
3730 Antelope Road, North Higlands, CA 95843
Every Friday 10:30 a.m. Robla Community Park*
625 Bell Ave., Sacramento, CA 95838
*This event will begin weekly on November 5.
Every Friday 10:30 a.m. Kunsting Family Park
10069 Wild Orchid Way, Elk Grove, CA 95757
Every Friday 10:30 a.m. Woody Hampton Park
Orange Ave & Florin Mall Dr., Sacramento, CA 95823
Every Friday 10:30 a.m. Outside of Belle Cooledge Library
5600 South Land Park Drive, Sacramento, CA 95822
Every Friday 10:30 a.m. Howe Community Park
2201 Cottage Way, Sacramento, CA 95825

If you're unable to join us for one of our in-person storytimes, check out our virtual storytime events that you can do anytime!


Outdoor Family Storytime is offered in partnership with the City of Sacramento.



Special thanks to our community partners.

 